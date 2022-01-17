Melton Town give title-chasing Gresley Rovers a scare, but are edged out in seven-goal battle

Ryan Robbins.

Melton Town visited Derbyshire to play title chasers Gresley Rovers on a foggy Saturday afternoon, writes Sam, Ellis.

It took the hosts just three minutes to show their intent when a cross was met by Ryan Seal, whose header was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Billy Harrison, only for Daniel Munday to nod the ball into an empty net.

Minutes later and Kane Lee floated a cross to the back post where Munday's header could only find the side netting.

Melton were struggling to cope with the muddy conditions and they fell two behind in the 15th minute when Steve Hart sent in a shot which was adjudged to have touched a Melton hand.

Seal sent Harrison the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Melton were then forced to change their formation when player-manager Tom Manship limped off with a broken foot.

Melton began to get to grips with the conditions and started to even up the match.

Against the run of play a mistake by Melton let in Seal out wide, who sent in a low cross to Lee who, in turn, found Hart unmarked on the penalty spot.

He makes no mistake to make it 3-0.

Right on half time the visitors were given a life line when a low shot was handled by Mason Frizelle.

Ryan Robbins' powerful penalty was too good for Lewis Fenney.

Melton were quick out of the blocks in the second half with Zak Munton testing the keeper.

Then in the 55th minute Robbins sent in a low cross which found Paul Anderson, and he played a ball across the six yard line, finding Munton unmarked.

However, a div0t caused the striker to miscue his effort.

Three minutes later and Munton made up for his miss by setting up Robbins unmarked in the box and he tucked away his shot to close the gap.

Gresley had numerous efforts on goal with Melton's players putting in blocks everywhere to frustrate the home team.

Their defiance was broken in the 77th minute when a ball into the box found Albert Lansdowne, whose overhead kick found the top corner.

Melton upped the pressure and a Tom Harris run down the right ended with a pass to Sam Beaver, whose touch had Fenney diving to push the ball away.

Sam Wilson had a great header directed to the top corner of the net before Fenney tipped the ball over.

With just three minutes left to play a Melton corner pinballed in the area before Henry Dunn pounced and hit a low drive into the middle of the net.

Gresley were now defending with all 11 behind the ball.

The final chance fell to Munton in the third minute of injury time but he couldn’t get the touch needed when a low cross went screaming across the goal line.

This was a great game of football in front of a crowd of nearly 400.

Gresley were coasting at 3-0 but this Melton side have a great confidence about them and showed there is not much difference between themselves and the title chasers.