Melton Town get their first win of the season

A missed penalty and an injury time goal from the visitors made it a nail biting finish.

Melton got off to a great start. They took the lead after just 5 minutes when a quick break and a ball into the box where Wakley took his time before finding Fura unmarked and he tucked the ball away. The very next attack saw a long ball to the edge of area for Williams. His cross was cleared only asa far as Wakley who smashed the ball past Graham to make it 2-0. It was almost 3 in the 17th minute when a long ball was played behind the Ashby defence and Williams chipped the keeper only for the ball to smack the crossbar. The visitors started to settle into the game and Vowles went on a run towards the box before putting a shot on target that saw Harrison make a great save.

Just before the half hour and the visitors halved the scoreline. Robson went on a mazy run before playing a one two with Edwards and clear on goal he slotted past Harrison. O’Neill-Martin tried his luck from distance which went inches over the bar.

Into the second half and O’Neill-Martin, wide of the area had an effort which saw Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball around the post. Just before the hour mark and Melton went 3-1 up when a Fura corner was cleared as far as the D where Williams powered a shot into the corner of the net. Melton's defence went to sleep when a misplaced pass found Smith who went wide of the area and his low shot flew inches wide of the far post. 68 minutes in and Fura was tripped in the area and Melton were awarded a penalty. Wakleys strike was saved by Graham's feet.

Fifteen minutes to go and O’Neill-Martin went clear of the defence and rounded the keeper but he could only find the side-netting from a tight angle. A Melton corner was headed into the 6 yard box where King turned and fired in a shot which had Graham make a point blank save. Melton were managing the game well until the 4th minute of injury time when out of nowhere Watson-Quilter had s speculative shot which caught Melton out to reduce the lead to one. A frenetic 2 minutes had the hosts defending for their lives to see out the game.

This was a good performance from Melton which should have seen a bigger goal difference but Tom Manship will be pleased with the whole squads effort and they now look forward to a local derby against Grantham next Saturday.