Melton Town FC warm up for FA Cup epic with Huntingdon win

Melton Town continued their winning start to the season as they sealed a narrow, but deserved win against Huntingdon Town on Saturday.

Huntingdon arrived buoyed by their good start to the season of two wins and a draw, and appeared to have a plan from the start to frustrate the hosts and hit them on the break.

A resurgent Huntingdon try their luck at goal, but skipper Rob Peet had a generally quiet afternoon in the Town goal EMN-190819-090321002

This plan worked well in the first half as Melton, in their first match since their FA Cup exploits, pressed but without creating much.

The first chance came after two minutes when player-manager Tom Manship played in Michael Reeve who turned and looped a shot which landed on the roof of the net.

Town were nearly punished when a loose cross-field pass in defence was intercepted by Kingston who blazed a shot over the bar.

Huntingdon keeper Surand was called into action midway through the half when an in-swinging corner was headed clear.

Jordan Lever pounced on the clearance with a rasping shot which Surand had to dive low to touch the ball around the post.

Manship floated in a free-kick, but Reeve headed over when unmarked.

Sulina nearly put the visitors ahead when his free-kick on the edge of the area flashed inches wide of the post.

But the last real chance of the half went to the hosts, from another Lever run down the right which ended with a speculative shot which had Surand scrambling to parry away.

After the break, Richardson should have done better with a shot 10 minutes into the second half when unmarked in the box, but the Huntingdon forward fluffed his shot.

The deadlock was eventually broken when Reeve received the ball on the edge of the area and pulled Seymour wide before dinking a ball towards the six-yard box. This was met by Robbie Parsons who headed into the net via a defender.

As the visitors pushed for an equaliser Melton began to find more space through Lever and Kyle Reek, with Lever sending two shots flashing across the goal.

Reeve tried his luck with a great bicycle kick which brought a great save from the keeper.

Then with the final action of the match, a backpass to keeper was picked up and an indirect free-kick awarded inside the area.

Reeve blasted a shot goalwards which needed Surand at full-stretch to prevent a second Town goal.

A deserved win against good opponents who could be challenging for promotion by the end of the season.

Melton now move on to the biggest game of the club’s history when they host Cleethorpes Town in the FA Cup preliminary round, aiming for another giantkilling feat on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Town: Peet, Fray (Wilson), Day, Munton, Beaver, Reeve, Reek, Lever, Gilchrist, Manship (Rigby), Parsons (Hibbitt).