Melton Town FC to groundshare with FA Women’s National League side

Women’s league football comes to Melton this weekend as a new team sets up base in the town this season.

Leicester United Women are to groundshare with Melton Town FC this season at their Signright Park home and kick off their campaign on Sunday at home to Burton Albion Ladies (kick-off 2pm).

Previously known as Leicester City Development the team have had to change their name owing to their continued success which has brought three promotions over the last four seasons.

This season they will play in the FA Women’s National League in Midland Division One and games will take place every Sunday at 2pm.

Leicester United Women are looking for the community of Melton to get behind them and help support them for the upcoming season.

As well as their new ground, the club has other Melton connections, including manager Nicholas Andrews, who went to school in the town, and secretary Natalie Hurst who is also from Melton, having previously played many seasons for local clubs.

The pair are looking for as many spectators to come and experience their first-ever game in the National League.

Leicester United are offering a discounted entry rate when this Melton Times story is shown at the gate.

Entry to their first game will be £2 per adult and children will be free.

Leicester United are also looking for the support of businesses to help sponsor the girls for the upcoming season, with many packages available.

For more details, email secretary Natalie Hurst at nactivesports@hotmail.co.uk