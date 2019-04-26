Melton Town FC look for new blood on board ahead of next phase of development

Melton Town are appealing for help as they attempt to further strengthen the club off the pitch.

After recruiting a new squad and new sponsors last season, Melton recorded their highest-ever finish, while qualifying for the FA Cup next season, but are hungry for further development.

A club statement said: “We are currently seeking local entrepreneurs with an interest in grassroots football to form part of a new board, to take the club to the next phase of its development, forming a foundation for the future at a level of football it is aspiring to reach.

“Expanding our current scouting and youth development for a pathway to professional football, ground upgrades, social media, raising our profile, qualified coaching, and establishing girls’ and boys’ junior teams are just some of our priorities for the coming season.”

The club is inviting anyone with passion and knowhow to invest time and business expertise with the existing board and are holding a special meeting next month to outline their future plans.

Email secretarymeltonmowbrayfc@hotmail.com for an application form and more details of the May meeting.

The club has also announced plans for a new supporters’ club with their own committee, board, and bank account.

Email l.lindsey@hotmail.co.uk for details.