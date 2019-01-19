Melton Town FC await venue news for semi-final clash

Have your say

Melton Town are waiting for a venue to be confirmed for their Leicestershire Senior Cup semi-final.

A date has been fixed for their tie with East Midlands Counties League side Barrow Town, but will not be released until a neutral venue is confirmed.

Melton are aiming to win the cup for the first time, having last season reached the semi-finals under Shane Jarram.

Ashby Ivanhoe will play Heather St Johns in the other semi-final.

Two of our sides will play their county semi-finals early next month.

FC Wymeswold Reserves have been drawn against Scraptoft United in the semi-finals of the Saturday Vase on Saturday February 2, while District League outfit Queniborough face Division One rivals Forest East seven days later.