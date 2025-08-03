Melton Town fall at the first hurdle as they are ceremonially dumped out of the FA Cup.

No shots on target throughout the match pretty much summed up Melton's poor start to the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just four minutes on the clock the hosts were ahead when Blake went clear on goal and rounded Melton's keeper only to be pulled down. McMenemy sent Alley the wrong way with his spot kick to make it 1-0.

It should have been two with Bottesford's next attack when Blakes shot from the edge of the area hit the ground and violently spun towards goal and smacked the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game became a physical battle with both teams struggling to put a string of passes together. Meltons first clear chance came in the 20th minute when Calver went down the edge of the box before whipping in a low cross which Williams was inches away from connecting.

Tell us your team news.

Just before half time and a ball behind Melton's defence had McMenemy through on goal but his finish was poor. The last move of the first half saw Munakandafa pick up the ball just inside Bottesford half and slipping past six tackles before letting fly and shaving the bar.

The second half saw the hosts dominate and a free kick was floated into the Melton box where an unmarked Clay headed into a open net only for the move to be ruled offside which seemed dubious.

Bottesford doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Bullement cut in from the wing and saw his low shot parried away by Alley only for Borland to tap into an open net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes to go and the hosts put the game to bed as Ayris received the ball on the edge of the area and from a tight angle slotted the ball past Alley. Two minutes later and Ayris curled a shot from the edge of the area which shaved the outside of the post.

Melton never got going today. They spent most of the game defending the wave of attacks and created very little.

It's back to league action next weekend with an away trip to Derbyshire to play Heanor Town. Hopefully Melton can reset and get their first points on the board.