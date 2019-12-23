Melton Town face fixture backlog as rain ruins UCL programme

Melton Town suffered yet more frustration on Saturday as the latest pre-weekend deluges wrecked the football schedules once again.

Local football fans had looked spoilt for choice on the last weekend before Christmas with the United Counties League Division One programme giving both Melton and Holwell Sports home fixtures.

Holwell, who have suffered relatively few postponements in this wet autumn and winter, saw their home match with Harrowby United fall to a waterlogged pitch.

The Signright Park pitch has not fared so well so far this season, and after groundsmen had worked hard to dry up the troublesome section for the derby in midweek, further rain on Thursday and Friday doomed the weekend’s home fixture with Saffron Dynamo.

Town have played just 14 of their 38 league matches – the fewest in Division One – at what should be the midway point of the season.

This leaves Tom Manship’s side with an increasing backlog of 24 fixtures to fit in before the scheduled season’s end on April 25.

Just three Division One matches survived the bleak conditions, most notably the clash between the top two as leaders Long Buckby hosted Bugbrooke.

The hosts have topped the division for most of the season with ah healthy advantage, but Bugbrooke pulled off a stunning 4-1 away win to cut the gap to two points, with a game in hand.

Melton dropped a place to fourth, leapfrogged by Blackstones who thrashed Huntingdon Town 4-0 in Stamford.

But if Town win all of their games in hand, they will be level on points with Buckby and trail only Bugbrooke, by two points.

On Saturday, Town head to Harrowby United, while Holwell head to Burton Park Wanderers.

Both matches are scheduled for 3pm kick-offs.