Melton Town draw blank as clinical Bourne claim spoils

Melton Town’s inconsistent form continued as they slipped to a disappointing home defeat against a stubborn Bourne Town side on Saturday.

Just four days after their thumping six-goal win at Oakham, Melton were unable to break down the visitors’ solid back four as three goals after the break condemned Melton to back-to-back home defeats.

After a goalless first half, Jordan Avis fired Bourne ahead just four minutes after half-time.

Jack Corby stunned Melton supporters as he doubled the Bourne advantage just four minutes later, and Adam Rothery capped their frustrations with a third in stoppage-time.

Shane Jarram’s side slipped a place to 15th after their third league defeat in their last four matches, and remain six points above the bottom three.

They have a chance to make amends on Saturday when they travel to Irchester United for their final match of 2017.

Irchester are just two places and seven points better off than Melton, but are in excellent form with an unbeaten eight-match run, including four wins in the league.

Kick-off is 3pm.