Melton Town braced for County Cup semi-final

Melton Town face potentially their biggest game of the season when they compete for a place in the Senior County Cup final on Tuesday.

Shane Jarram’s side take on Midland Football League pacesetters NKF Burbage in the semi-finals at the home of Anstey Nomads FC (kick-off 7.30pm).

Melton edged past FC Khalsa in the quarter-finals having already dispatched Lutterworth Town 4-1 in impressive fashion.

Burbage put 12 past Oakham in the first round and then beat Sileby 5-0 before pipping Lutterworth Athletic 3-2 in the last eight.

Melton have had little match practice of late and have played just twice in 2018 because of rain, ice and snow.

Saturday became their fourth blank weekend in the last six when their home match with Bugbrooke was postponed by a waterlogged pitch.

This weekend they face a tough trip to United Counties League Division One leaders Pinchbeck United (ko 3pm) before their big cup match.

Burbage, meanwhile, sit top of Division Two despite having played just one league match this year.