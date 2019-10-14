Melton Town bounce back at Northampton with Munton hat-trick

On the back of two straight league defeats, Melton Town travelled to Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday knowing only a win would suffice.

Playing at easily the best ground in the division and arguably the best in the country at this level, the game got off to a tepid start with both teams looking a little nervous.

But it took only 10 minutes for Melton to open the scoring with their first shot on target.

A move down the left involving Nathan Benjamin who picked out Zak Munton with a lovely pass.

Munton tapped it to Storey whose shot trickled under the keeper for the opener.

Just 90 seconds later the visitors doubled the lead when a ball was sent into Sileby’s box.

Munton’s swipe deflected off Mpabi and flew into the air, and the Town forward was first to the rebound to head past Tayal.

The game then settled into a midfield passing game with no real chances created for either side.

Kadeem Price tried an effort from distance which went well wide, and it took until a minute before the break for any further clear chances which fell to Sileby on the counter-attack.

Ansell fire a cross into the box which Benjamin flicked into the air to Akinbobola who reacted quickest, but lacked composure in his finish and his shot went wide.

The second half became an end-to-end match with Munton going close from a Price assist, while Price’s cushioned header on the hour found Jordan Lever whose rushed shot fell into the keeper’s arms.

Sileby had their best period midway through the half with their clearest chance coming in the 62nd minute when Malkin found himself clear on goal.

But a last-ditch tackle from Wilson prevented a certain goal as he was about to pull the trigger.

This appeared to wake up Melton and the lead was increased in the 65th minute when a great ball over the defence from sub Chris Hibbitt found Lever.

His cross picked out the unmarked Munton to head past the static Tayal.

Five minutes later the game was well and truly over as a contest when Cameron Gilchrist sent a long ball wide to Lever.

Another pinpoint cross found Munton who brought the ball down and checked before coolly slotting into the far corner of the net for his hat-trick.

Town sub Harris had a moment of brilliance when he danced inside Johnson and placed a great shot around the keeper, only to see it ricochet off the foot of the post and out to safety.

Sileby almost got a consolation goal back in the final minute when Ansell’s shot-cum-cross was deflected off Wilson’s head and looped towards the top corner, only for Peet to finger-tip it over the bar.

A confident and deserved win against a surprisingly organised side.

Melton are on the road again on Saturday at bottom-of-the-table Lutterworth Athletic (kick-off 3pm) before a home tie against Barrow Town in the Senior County Cup on Tuesday, October 22.

Town: Peet, Levi Fray, Benjamin, Manship (Harris), Gilchrist, Wilson, Munton, Storey, Price (Hibbitt), Arnold, Lever (Reek).