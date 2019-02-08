Melton Town boss plays down pressure ahead of trip to league leaders

Melton Town co-manager Tom Manship insists there will be no added pressure on his team as they prepare for the biggest week of the season so far.

On Saturday, Manship and Jon Stevenson take their troops to league leaders Anstey Nomads, knowing victory will move them level on points at the top of United Counties League Division One.

And three days later, on Tuesday evening, Town will bid to reach their first County Senior Cup final when they host Barrow Town at Melton Sports Village in the semi-finals (kick-off 7.30pm).

But despite the added significance of the fixture double-header, Manship believes his players won’t shoulder any extra weight of expectation.

“We always go through the same routine talking about the next opponents and how we are going to play to our strengths and their weaknesses,” he said.

“We do the same every week no matter who we are playing.

“Our targets at the beginning of the season were FA Cup football for next season and to grow the club, and we are well on course to do both so there is no pressure on our side.”

Anstey did stutter at the turn of the year with defeat at Bugbrooke and a draw at Bourne Town, but they have since responded by beating other title rivals Lutterworth Town in a run of three straight wins.

If Melton are to come away with points on Saturday, they will have to find a way to stem the Nomads’ prolific attack.

They have scored 88 times in their 24 league games this season, with four players over 15 goals for the season, including the league’s second-top scorer James Hicks (30).

But Anstey will also be very wary of the size of their own task on Saturday.

Melton have come into their own as a goal threat this year, finding the net 27 times in their last five outings, and top the division’s form tables with nine consecutive wins.

“Anstey are a good side and have a very good front four,” Manship added.

“Their formation is very dangerous and they have very good players, but it is just another game to us.

“We will try to do our best, as we always do, and that’s all we can do.”