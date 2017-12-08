Melton Town bids to strengthen committee

Have your say

Melton Town FC are looking for volunteers to strengthen their committee and help take the ambitious club forward to the next season.

Duties include attending committee meetings, held at Melton RFC Clubhouse, in Melton Sports Village, and home match day support.

There are a variety of ways to help on matchdays including taking entrance fees and helping with hospitality, as well as match day preparation, and fund raising for club coffers.

If you have drive and enthusiasm, and some spare hours, contact club chairman Sam Ellis on 07595 230897 for more details.