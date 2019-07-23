Melton Town and Holwell Sports face Easter Monday clash

While Melton Town and Holwell Sports continued their preparations for the new season, on Friday the clubs discovered who they will face next season and when.

Holwell will begin their United Counties league Division One campaign at Rushden and Higham United on Saturday. August 3, while Town host Burton Park Wanderers at Melton Sports Village.

Melton will then travel to Worksop seven days later for their FA Cup debut, while Holwell host their first home match of the season in the league against Aylestone Park.

The two local rivals will meet on similar dates to last season, with Melton hosting Sports on Saturday, November 30, before the return fixture at Welby Road on Easter Monday, April 13, the third-to-last game.

Holwell, who finished last season in 14th, are scheduled to end their season at home to Bugbrooke St Michael on Saturday, April 25, while Town, who narrowly missed out on promotion in third, complete their programme at home to Stamford side Blackstones.

Newcomers to the division are promoted sides Whittlesey Athletic and Senior League champions Saffron Dynamo, along with Wellingborough Whitworth, relegated from the Premier Division last season.