Melton Town and Asfordby FC denied by big freeze

Melton Town would have been confident of taking all three points as they travelled to Corby to take on Stewarts and Lloyds in the United Counties League Division One.

The bottom side have yet to pick up a point this season, but Town’s match was postponed early on Saturday morning after a hard overnight frost, one of four fixtures to fall foul of the conditions in the division.

Town drop a place to 15th as Thrapston picked up a point against Bugbrooke.

Asfordby FC and Holwell Sports Development’s home matches - against Lutterworth Town Reserves and Barrow Town Reserves respectively, were both called off as just three games survived in Leics Senior League Division One.

Asfordby remain in third, but slipped four points behind Thurnby Rangers who beat Birstall United Reserves 4-1.

Yet there was also encouragement for the promotion chasers as leaders Rugby Borough suffered their first defeat of the season, 3-2 at Desford, and remain 10 points ahead of Asfordby having played two matches more.

In North Leicestershire League, Wymeswold are three points off the Premier Division leaders Greenhill after their clash with fellow promotion contenders East Leake was postponed.

Bottesford moved up to fourth in Division One as goals from George Crowther, Brodie Snow, Thomas Power and Alex Robinson earned them a 4-1 win at bottom side Mountsorrel Amateurs.

But Clawson Kings were held to a 3-3 draw at the All England Sports ground by second-bottom Shepborough in Division Two.

Kieran Charnock scored a double for the hosts, and Ryan Carley also found the net.

In Division Three, the derby between Bottesford Reserves and Asfordby FC Development was called off, but Wymeswold Reserves had no such problems as they strengthened their title claims.

A 9-0 away thumping of Mountsorrel FC took them five points clear at the top with three games in hand on second-placed Quorn Rangers.

There were doubles for Luke Howitt and Curtis Mildenhall, while Chris Derrick, Gregory Fletcher, Harry McEnery, Connor Simon and Matthew Garner were also on target in the rout.

In the Leicester District League, Luke Denham and Connor Packwood gave Queniborough a 2-1 win at Ashby Road in Division One, while their reserves were handed a walkover win against Division Three bottom side Glen Villa Reserves.