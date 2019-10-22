Melton to host Women’s FA Cup as Leicester United go through

Have your say

Melton is set to host more FA Cup action on Sunday after Leicester United Women moved into the third preliminary round.

United will host Leek Town Ladies at Signright Park, in Melton Sports Village, after knocking out Burton Albion last weekend.

After two postponements for bad weather both sides were eager for the fixture, and hosts Burton starter better, applying early pressure and forcing keeper Hannah into a key save just five minutes in.

Burton forced a succession of corners until Leicester finally got into the game, with both teams creating chances.

And Katie Cropper’s great individual run put Leicester ahead on 24 minutes.

She collected the ball just inside Burton’s half and dribbled around numerous opponents before smashing the ball past the keeper.

Burton upped the pressure, with Kenney cautioned for foul play, and earned another free-kick in a dangerous position which they couldn’t convert.

Taking a 1-0 lead into the second half, Leicester dominated possession, moving the ball round the pitch freely.

And it was 2-0 when Robinson’s run and shot was kept out by the keeper, but the tireless Lauren Heria pounced to net the rebound on 53 minutes.

Leicester sealed the victory with 17 minutes left when Robinson rounded the keeper and finished.

There was some last-minute drama when Burton were awarded a penalty for a trip in the box, but Hannah saved the spot-kick from Burton’s captain to seal a clean sheet.

Kick-off at Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup tie is 2pm and all support is welcome. Entry will be £3 per adult.