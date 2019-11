Have your say

Leicester United will make a second attempt to reach the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup in Melton this weekend.

Sunday’s third qualifying round tie with Leek Town had to be postponed for seven days after the weekend’s heavy rain.

They will try again this Sunday when they entertain Leek Town Ladies at Melton Town FC’s Signright Park home. Kick-off is 2pm.

Entry will cost £3 per adult, and all support is welcome.