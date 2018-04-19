Melton sunk by three second half strikes

Melton came away from Saturday’s league game at Thrapston pointless.

The home side were quickly into the lead, with Matthew Smith netting the opener after only five minutes.

Thrapston had to wait another 57 minutes to add to their tally, but in the end three second half goals for the hosts comfortably secured the points.

Stefan Gatting’s 62nd minute goal doubled the hosts’ advantage and when Luke Cummins scored a third for the home side three minutes laer the game was out of reach for Melton.

A second for Smith 12 minutes from time merely emphasised the result.

Melton, due to play at Burton Park Wanderers last night (Wednesday) and at home to Bugbrooke St Michael’s on Saturday, will be hoping for better things from these games.

Burton Park are just one place above Melton in the league, in 15th place. When the sides met at Melton early in the season, it was Burton Park who came out on top, going home with all three points after a 4-1 win.

Melton will have been keen to secure a better outcome last night and similarly keen to get a good result when Bugbrooke visit on Saturday. Only one goal separated the teams when Melton travelled to Bugbrooke on October 14, with Michael Morrow’s goal in the 50th minute winning the game for the hosts.

With Melton currently fifth from bottom in the table, with 33 points from 32 games, a victory over Bugbrooke - third from bottom with 26 points from 30 games played - must be their mission.