Melton Sports Village to host Ian Wakefield memorial match

The football community is to come together to remember a true servant of the game next month.

Melton Sports Village will hold the first memorial match for Ian Wakefield on Sunday, February 2, almost a year exactly to the day that he died, aged 55.

While serving hometown club Melton Town in recent years, Ian dedicated the bulk of his work in grassroots football at Asfordby, including a successful stint as chairman of Asfordby Amateurs Junior and Youth Football Club.

After hanging up his boots as a player, he became involved in youth football when his son Tom joined mini soccer sessions at Mowbray Rangers.

He went on to manage various teams there before moving on to Asfordby Amateurs where he would became chairman.

Having stepped down from the role at the junior club after five years, he continued to work behind the scenes and was chairman of the senior club when it finally folded in 2015.

The inaugural memorial match will pit a Wakefield XI against Melton Sunday league side Gimbles FC.

Entry will be £5, and kick-off will be at noon.