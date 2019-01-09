Melton’s Ollie Burke looks to revive Scotland career with Celtic loan move

Melton footballer Ollie Burke hopes to reignite his career after joining Scottish champions Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

Having failed to start a league game at West Bromwich Albion this season, rumours grew that Burke may rejoin Nottingham Forest where he came through the academy and into the senior first team to such devastating effect.

Speculation also linked him with loan moves back to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

But the 21-year-old, whose first club was Mowbray Rangers, ultimately accepted Brendan Rogers’ invitation, believing it offered him the best chance of reviving his senior international career.

He made his full debut against Denmark back in March 2016 as an 18-year-old.

“It’s always on my mind to get back into the A squad for Scotland,” Burke told BBC Scotland.

“This could be a massive opportunity for me.”

He added: “It’s an amazing feeling when a manager like that calls you and wants you in their team.

“This is a great opportunity for me to kick-start my career.

“You see what he is capable of achieving with players. It’s massive and I can’t wait to start. I can learn lots and lots from him and develop as a player.”

Burke signed for West Bromwich Albion for £15 million in the summer of 2017 when Tony Pulis persuaded the pacy winger to return to England after a season in the Bundesliga with ambitious German club RB Leipzig.

But after picking up a few injuries soon after his move to the Hawthorns, the former John Ferneley College student struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, particularly after West Brom were relegated to the Championship.

“It’s a very low time,” Burke added. “All I want to do is play football. It’s what I love.

“When you’re not playing and not in and around the team, it sort of sets you back. You lose a bit of confidence and you ask yourself the questions like, ‘what’s going on?’”

Despite a difficult few years, Burke already has two transfers totalling £28 million to his name, five full Scotland caps, and plenty of time to fulfil his enormous potential.