Melton quartet help Nottingham Forest to victory in Holland

A local crop of talented young footballers headed to the Netherlands over the Easter school holidays to represent Nottingham Forest in a big international tournament.

The four Melton players took part in the Friendship Cup on the first day against very strong opposition which included Barcelona’s soccer school and FC Koln (Cologne) from Germany.

The Under 10s team finished in third place, while Nottingham Forest won the overall cup for their consistent results across all of the age groups.

A league competition was held over the following two days – the Holland Easter Open competition – which saw the Under 10s go unbeaten for the whole tournament to run out champions with a 100 per cent record.

Having made the trip for the third year running, H. Thomas was given the honour of captaining the side on the Friday, Carrick Willcock was skipper the following day, and C. Searle led the side on the Sunday.