Melton pub regulars stunned as football legend Gazza drops in

Pub regulars in Melton were astounded when former football superstar Paul Gascoigne dropped in to challenge them to games of pool.

The England World Cup legend spent eight hours at The Welby on Thursday and 10 hours at the Black Swan the following day and punters flooded in as word got round about the special visitor.

Football legend Paul Gascoigne poses with seven-year-old Harry during his visit to The Welby pub in Melton EMN-181023-144234001

The 51-year-old Geordie, affectionately known as Gazza, has had well publicised problems with alcohol but he was said to be not drinking while he was in Melton and was very friendly with locals.

Clare Attwood, landlady of the Black Swan, in Sherrard Street, said: “It did wonders for trade after he came in.

“People were on their mobiles telling their friends that Paul Gascoigne was in the pub and we had a steady stream of customers throughout the day.

“He was really friendly with everyone, having his picture taken and playing pool with people.”

Gazza was in the Black Swan from 11.30am until about 10pm on the Friday and also popped in for a short while the day before.

He dropped in at The Welby, on Nottingham Road, in mid-afternoon on Thursday and stayed until last orders were called.

A member of staff at the pub said: “He played pool with the regulars and was very friendly with everyone.

“He spent time with the kids and had his photo taken with everyone.

“I didn’t see him having a drink while I was there - he just seemed to be having a good time.”