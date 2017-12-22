Melton junior Addison gets Nottingham Forest call-up for Holland trip

Free-scoring young striker Addison Isherwood is all set to go Dutch after impressing for a Nottingham Forest junior side.

Addison, from Melton, has been chosen to represent Forest’s Development under 9s who will travel to Zutphen, in Holland, next Easter for a Champions League tournament held over five days.

The nine-year-old, who will travel with his dad Adam, joined Forest in February after being spotted by talent scouts while playing for Mowbray Rangers.

Addison passed his three-month trial in May and began his fledgling Forest career in the best possible fashion with a hat-trick on his Forest debut against Boston United.

He then went on to score five times in three further games for the Reds.

The goal-hungry striker is also having an unbelievable run of form for Mowbray Rangers, the Asfordby Hill-based club whom he joined as a four-year-old through their mini soccer school.

In just half-a-season with Rangers this year, Addison has racked up 30 goals.

Mum Danielle Moore said: “We are extremely proud of Addison and what he has achieved so far in his short career.

“He is a massive fan and travels to the City Ground most weeks to support his team so it’s a dream come true for him.”