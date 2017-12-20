Melton footballer Ollie Burke reflects on first Premier League start

Ollie Burke finally made the first Premier League start of his exciting career last weekend after an injury-hit first half of the season.

Burke joined West Brom from German club RB Leipzig for £15m in the summer, and the former John Ferneley School pupil made his debut within days of the move as a substitute in the draw with Stoke.

A series of niggling injuries restricted him to four further appearances, all off the bench, but new boss Alan Pardew decided to start the fit-again winger for Sunday’s home clash with Manchester United.

The Baggies went down 2-1, but the former Mowbray Rangers star is keen to extend his run in the team and confident the results will come.

Burke said: “I was delighted to make my first start, but it was a tough game, one to reflect on really and one to put behind us now.

“For me personally, I just need that break. I need games, I need game time.

“It’s been a long time for me since I’ve started a match, but I enjoyed it, I really enjoyed myself.

“I can only push on into the next games now and hopefully I can continue and get better and better.”

West Brom have had a difficult start to the season and lie second-bottom after a 17-game winless run.

Tony Pulis, the man who brought Burke to the Hawthorns, was sacked as a result, but his successor Pardew also seems to be an admirer of the 20-year-old, comparing him to Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports.

“We’ve been very sharp and we’re all ready to go,” Burke added.

“We’re just waiting for that moment, waiting for that one game where we can grab that win and really go for it.”