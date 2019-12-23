Melton footballer Ashleigh Plumptre signs for Leicester City

Ashleigh Plumptre has come home in more ways than one after she was unveiled as Leicester City Women’s latest signing on Friday.

The former Melton schoolgirl has swapped the sunshine of Los Angeles for her native Leicestershire after spending the last four years Stateside on a million-dollar football scholarship at the University of Southern California.

Warming up for Notts County during the 2015 FA Women's FA Cup final at Wembley EMN-191223-105943002

As well as studying pre-med, she helped the university’s women’s side, the USC Trojans, win the NCAA National Championship for just the second time in their history in 2016.

Plumptre first took up the sport as a youngster at Asfordby Amateurs Ladies and Girls FC where she became a hugely prolific goalscorer.

Her record earned a place in the Leicester City Centre of Excellence, as well as the Melton Times Junior Sportswoman of the Year award in 2007.

Evidence of her allegiances to the Foxes were evident even then, proudly wearing her City shirt to our awards ceremony.

Scoring for England at the UEFA Womens U17 Championship Finals in 2013. Picture: Tony Marshall - The FA/The FA via Getty Images EMN-191223-105837002

“Leicester is a club very close to my heart,” she said.

“I am a Leicester City fan firstly, and being able to play for the club I love and support is fantastic.”

The England U23 International has been high on manager Jonathan Morgan’s wish list since last April.

“She is a player that has been on the club’s radar for a long time,” he said.

Ashleigh was Melton Times Junior Sportswoman of the Year 12 years ago in 2007 EMN-191223-105827002

“We have followed her closely over in America and watched her development from afar.

“The time she has spent improving to become the best possible version of herself is phenomenal, and it is this type of attitude we want to engrain within our young squad.”

Plumptre (21) has developed into a commanding centre-half, but has experience in several positions through her accomplished career, including full-back and centre midfield.

“From a football point of view, I feel very confident the club can strive for promotion within the next 18 months,” she added.

Winning the Junior Sportswoman of the Year award for a second time in 2013 EMN-191223-110030002

“The ambition and the plans behind the scenes at Leicester is something to be very excited about.

“Leicester is the best place to continue my own development as well as striving to reach my own career goals.”