Melton footballer Addison set for Barcelona test with Forest

Talented young Melton footballer Addison Isherwood is to take on the might of Barcelona later this month with Nottingham Forest.

Addison, a Footballer of the Year finalist in our Melton Times Sports Awards, will return to the Netherlands to re[present Forest for a second year.

The tournament will take place over the Easter weekend with Barcelona one of the latest teams to confirm their entry.

It’s been another impressive season for the striker who is just a couple of goals away from hitting 100 in just a few seasons with Mowbray Rangers.

But that stunning goal tally has already reached 150 with Forest and his Saturday team, One Touch Football.

Addison will hope to help take his team one step further in 2019 after finishing in second place last year.