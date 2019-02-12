Melton football family to honour grassroots champion Ian

Have your say

The local football community will come together later this month to celebrate the life of grassroots stalwart Ian Wakefield.

Ian died suddenly earlier this month and was a popular figure in local junior and senior football after a long spell at Asfordby Amateurs, as coach, manager and chairman, and latterly as a committee member at Melton Town.

Ian Wakefield handed over the role of Asfordby Amateurs JYFC chairman to Barrie Pierpoint EMN-190602-103612002

His funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, in Melton, on Thursday, February 28 at 12.30pm.

Holwell Sports held a minute’s silence for Ian ahead of Saturday’s home match with Aylestone Park, and club president Martin Rooney added his voice to the tributes.

“I knew Ian from the early days of mini-soccer up at Mowbray Rangers, and he was a great stalwart in local football,” he said.

“His allegiance never spread to Holwell, but we all remain sad that such a local champion has passed.”