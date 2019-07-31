Melton Charity Cup to help Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary and LOROS

Teams are being invited to join next season’s Melton and District Charity Football Cup.

The under 15s competition is the only remaining charity cup competition in the county under Leics and Rutland FA affiliation and hope to have a full eight-team tournament for the 2019/20 season.

The committee held their annual meeting at the Toy Soldiers Band Room, in Melton, last Wednesday and handed over £550 proceeds of this season’s competition to Voluntary Action Rutland.

Richard Auciello, of Voluntary Action Rutland, said “Events like this remind us all that people coming together and supporting local charities like us, benefits the wider community, and for that we at VAR are very grateful.”

The chosen charities for next season will be LOROS hospice and Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary.

Any under 15s or 16s teams who would like to be considered, or anyone who would like to become a sponsor or involved as a partner, email cup secretary Alan Digby at alan.digby@btopenworld.com

The cup committee would like to thank Graham and Linda Parker for supplying match balls, Melton Mowbray Building Society as a programme advertiser and supporter, match hosts Asfordby FC and Oakham United,Melton Referees Association for donating most of their match fees and expenses, committee members for their help on match nights, Festival of Football (Martin and Russell Young) for supplying the trophies free of charge, and the clubs, players and fans.