This year’s Melton Charity Cup suffered another setback after its opening match was postponed.

The cup was already way behind schedule, with host venues badly hit by months of rain and snow which forced organisers to shorten the competition format last month

And now Wednesday’s opening match between Melton Foxes and Oakham has been postponed due to the effects of melting snow on Holwell’s Welby Road pitch.

Organisers have to fit in five matches before the May 5 final.