Melton Charity Cup semi-final dates confirmed

The dates for this season’s Melton Charity Cup have been confirmed.

The semi-finals of the under 15s cup competition will pit Melton Foxes against Oakham, at Oakham United FC, on Wednesday, May 8, and Asfordby FC will host Barrow the following evening at Hoby Road.

The final has been scheduled for Thursday, May 16, also at Asfordby FC’s Hoby Road ground. Kick-off for all games is 7.30pm.

Entrance fee for spectators will be £3 for adults, and £1 concessions (over 65s and under 18s), with free admission for under 10s.

All proceeds will go to this year’s nominated charity, Voluntary Action-Oakham.