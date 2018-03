Have your say

A new date has been confirmed of what was to be the opening tie of this year’s Melton Charity Cup.

Melton Foxes Under 15s were due to kick off the competition against Oakham last week, but melting snow forced its postponement.

It will now take place on Wednesday, April 11 at Holwell Sports FC (kick-off 7.30pm).

Entry for spectators is £3 for adults, and £1 for under 18s and OAPs.

Proceeds from this season’s cup will go to the Dogs Trust (Wymeswold) and Glenfield Hospital Heart Foundation.