Melton Charity Cup cut again as postponements take their toll

Melton Charity Cup organisers have said this season’s competition is in the ‘last-chance saloon’ after the format was revised for a second time.

The original group stage format was altered when poor winter weather prevented any ties before March.

And with the under 15s competition still to kick off following further disruptions, the number of teams involved has been cut to four.

East Goscote had to withdraw, while Asfordby have agreed to enter one team instead of two.

The cup was due to be played in midweek fixtures at the home grounds of Holwell Sports, Melton Town and Asfordby FC.

But it has been badly affected by host clubs having to re-arrange a raft of postponed league matches into midweek slots.

The first tie is due to take place on Wednesday at Holwell when Melton Foxes take on Barrow (kick-off 7.30pm).

The other semi-final will pit Oakham against Asfordby on Wednesday, May 2, also at Holwell with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Entry is £3 for adults, £1 for under 18s and OAPs, with proceeds this season due to go to the Dogs Trust (Wymeswold) and Glenfield Hospital’s Heart Foundation.