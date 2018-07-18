Melton-based CK Dons seek players to boost promotion bid

Have your say

CK Dons FC are looking for new players to strengthen the team ahead of their next campaign in the North Leicestershire League.

The Dons are pushing for silverware having missed out on promotion over the last two seasons, finishing third and fourth respectively, while also reaching a cup final.

The club are also looking for an assistant manager for the forthcoming season.

The team play its home matches at the All England Sports Ground on Saxby Road.

For information on training times and pre-season dates, please call the club secretary on 07834 555956.