Louth triathletes clinch Midlands series titles

A total of 19 Louth Tri Club members headed over to Woodhall Spa for the final round of the Midland Sprint Series on Sunday.

Many personal bests were chalked up despite the strong headwind for much of the bike course.

Kerry Drewery made it a Midlands title double for Louth EMN-180618-131149002

Kerry Drewery won her age group in a very impressive time of 1hr 13min 06secs, and was sixth lady overall, while John Sharp also won his age group in a time of 1.29.32.

In a strong field of triathletes, Kerry and Martin Ball both claimed series wins for their respective age groups.

If you’ve ever fancied having a go at triathlon, pop along to Louth Tri Club and start your journey.

For details, visit www.louthtriclub.co.uk