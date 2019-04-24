Leics Senior League: Wymeswold seal title, Asfordby ship six at Cottesmore

Have your say

FC Wymeswold confirmed their promotion to Leics Senior League Premier by clinching the Division One title on Tuesday evening.

A 3-1 win at Anstey Nomads Reserves gave them an unassailable five-point lead over rivals Ashby Ivanhoe Knights with one game of the season left.

Goals from Gus Gentleman, Brandon Hands and Sam Richards sealed the title and made Ashby’s 6-1 win at Holwell Sports Reserves redundant.

But it was a contrasting evening for Asfordby FC who ended a tough Senior League Premier campaign with a 6-2 derby defeat at Cottesmore Amateurs.

Lee Mann’s side finished second-bottom as Cottesmore extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches thanks to Tom Pope’s five-goal haul.

Liam Chapman and Alex Johnson, from the penalty spot, replied for Asfordby in either half.

“The first half was one of the poorest I think we have played since I’ve been in charge,” said Mann.

“A few very strong words at half-time brought out a better performance in the second half, but overall it still fell very short of my expectations, and the players’ expectations, too.”