Leics Senior League clubs to vote on expansion plan

The Leicestershire Senior League could expand to three divisions next season if it absorbs a reserves team league.

The league’s development committee came up with the proposal after meeting with member clubs of the Leicestershire Combination League to discuss its future.

League secretary Chris Banks said: “It became very clear early on in those discussions that the clubs wish to be admitted into a structure that allows them entry into the Senior League, rather than to continue as a stand-alone league.

“The league therefore agreed to look at and plan for the absorption of the Combination competition into the Senior League structure.”

Combination clubs voted to dissolve that competition at a further meeting, if the Senior League member clubs agree to the merger.

If approved, the Senior League will begin the 2018/19 season in August with a third division below the current Division One.