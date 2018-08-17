Leics Senior League: Asfordby FC face away test on Premier bow

Have your say

Asfordby FC begin their first season in the Leics Senior League Premier on the road on Saturday.

After finishing third in an impressive debut season last term, the club then faced an agonising wait for news of promotion while the FA implemented its reshuffle of the non-league ladder.

But after the good news came through last month, Asfordby were handed an away fixture at Barlestone St Giles to kick off their landmark campaign.

Asfordby have enjoyed plenty of wins in pre-season, including against Loughborough FC, Bottesford, and Southwell City.

Their latest fixture last Friday brought a 6-1 win against Barkestone Le Vale.

But Saturday looks likely to be a tricky test for Jon Allsop’s side against a team which finished sixth in the Premier last season. Kick-off is 3pm.

FC Wymeswold, meanwhile, will line up in Division One this season after winning promotion from the North Leicestershire League Premier.