Leicester United Women make winning National League debut at Melton

Melton supporters turned out to welcome a new side to the town on Sunday when Leicester United Women played their first league match at their new home.

It was a big occasion for the side who were making their FA Women’s National League bow against Burton Albion Ladies at Signright Park, home of Melton Town FC.

Leicester, who have several Melton links, overcame a nervous start and went ahead before the break when Chantelle Robinson clinically converted Megan Kenney’s great cross.

The hosts started with higher intensity in the second half, and the midfield trio of Natalie Hurst, Katie Cropper and player-of-the-match, Lauren Heria, began to control midfield and create a string of chances for the front three through great link-up play.

An unexpected injury to centre-back Grace Morgan, took away their momentum and allowed Burton to apply more pressure on our goal.

But a great strike by Melton’s Hurst from outside the box lobbed the keeper allowed the team to see out the game with some solid defensive work.

Manager Nicholas Andrews said: “I would like to begin by thanking all the supporters, both old and new faces.

“It was a tough affair, but I’m delighted we came away with the three points and a clean sheet.

“I feel the occasion got to us in the first 20 minutes, but we settled into the game after some tactical changes and scored just before half-time.

“All in all it was a great start to our league campaign, and I’m extremely proud of the squad for their hard work and attitude throughout the game.”

United are back at Signright Park on Sunday, September 1 when they host Leafield Athletic Ladies in Midlands Division One for a 2pm kick-off.