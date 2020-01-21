Leicester United Women cruise into county cup last four

Have your say

Melton-based Leicester United made it through to the Women’s County Cup semi-finals as they thrashed Loughborough Foxes Vixens on Sunday.

As last year’s finalists, United were firm favourites to go through in their first game of 2020, hosted by Holwell Sports, started positively.

Melton's Natalie Hurst got on the scoresheet after the break. Picture: Phil James EMN-200121-153218002

The hosts forced three saves in a one-sided opening 10 minutes, and they made their dominance county midway through the half.

After some great build-up play from Cropper, Heria’s well-timed through ball found captain Bartle who calmly slotted the opener.

Leicester were keeping possession well, and doubled their advantage after 33 minutes when Robinson outpaced the whole of Loughborough’s defence to smash a shot into the top corner.

A lovely switch of play from Kenney put Bartle through for her second, and just before half-time Cocking met the skipper’s precise cross and placed the ball past the keeper for 4-0.

There was no let-up in the second half with Cropper heading Robinson’s cross against the bar, before smashing home the rebound for Leicester’s fifth.

With Morgan and Reek keeping up the pressure on Loughborough from the back, Hurst and Heria linked well in the middle, spreading play wide and joining the attacks.

And when Kenney found space just inside Loughborough’s half her cross played in Hurst who took Leicester’s goal tally to six.

Two minutes later Hurst should have had her second, but shot wide as the hosts created chance after chance.

Loughborough put their bodies on the line to keep the score down, but Robinson’s great individual goal capped a 7-0 win with a cheeky flick past the keeper.

United will play one of Beaumount Town, Loughborough Foxes First or Loughborough Foxes Reserves in the semi-finals on February 16.

It’s back to FA National League action for Leicester on Sunday as they host Solihull Moors at Holwell’s Welby Road ground (2pm kick-off).

* If you are interested in strengthening the Leicester squad, email club secretary Natalie Hurst at nactivesports@hotmail.co.uk