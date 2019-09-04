Leicester United Women continue winning start at Melton home

Have your say

Leicester United showed great resilience to secure a 4-1 win in their second game in the FA Women’s National League.

United welcomed fellow newly-promoted side Leafield Athletic to Melton Sports Village, and started strongly, creating the first clear-cut chance of the game when Hurst’s shot hit the post and rebounded to the keeper.

Soon after Leicester hit the frame of the goal again after a well-worked throw in, and after 16 minutes Robinson made the pressure count after being slotted through by Cropper.

The rest of the first half was an even affair, with Leafield passing the ball well through the thirds, but good defending took Leicester into the break at 1-0 up.

Straight from the restart, Leafield won a corner and grabbed an equaliser from a well-worked short corner routine.

Leafield took advantage of the momentum and went close shortly after when they hit the bar.

United managed to soak up the pressure and regained a foothold in the game.

With 11 minutes left, Cropper chipped the keeper to restore the lead after a great ball from full-back Kenney.

The game became very stretched going into the final 10 minutes, with both teams creating chances.

Cropper again was key for United, providing a clinical finish to extend the lead to 3-1.

And in the dying moments, Bartle’s long ball forward was flicked on by a Leafield player into her own net.

The 4-1 victory continued Leicester’s winning start to the league campaign ahead of the visit of Lincoln on Wednesday evening.