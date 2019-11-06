Leicester United bow out of Women’s FA Cup at Leek

Leicester United hopes of reaching the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup were dashed as they were narrowly beaten on Sunday.

The original third qualifying round tie with Leek Town was postponed by a waterlogged pitch, and the second attempt looked in doubt after more wet weather.

United, who play their league matches at Melton Town switched the tie to a 3G pitch in Staffordshire, and Leek took advantage of their unexpected home advantage with a 1-0 win.

Leek go on to play a home tie with Lincoln City this weekend, but for Town it’s back to league action in the FA Women’s National League when they travel to Sporting Khalsa on Sunday.