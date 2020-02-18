Lee double earns Holwell Sports Reserves fightback win

Have your say

While the football schedules were wrecked by the weekend storms, Holwell Sports Reserves saw action and brought home three points.

Their trip to Ingles was one of just two fixtures to survive in Division One of the Leics Senior League and the visitors made the most of it.

Sports trailed at half-time to Mark Etherington’s first-half opener, but a double from Roy Lee turned the game around.

The 2-1 win, their eighth of the season, lifted Holwell up a place to eighth.

On Saturday they entertain Greenhill YC at Welby Road (kick-off 3pm) and on Tuesday head to Saffron Dynamo Reserves for a 7.30pm kick-off.