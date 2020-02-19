League leaders Bottesford and Queniborough earn stormy wins

Have your say

Bottesford FC Reserves moved into the quarter-finals of the Bonser Trophy as they eased past Sporting Markfield on Saturday.

Goals from Jake Hutchinson and Joseph Lee gave the hosts a 2-0 win at Nottingham Road to set up a last-eight tie at Shepshed Amateurs Reserves.

Bottesford also sit top of the North Leicestershire League Championship on goal difference from Quorn Rangers with two games in hand.

Over in the Leicester District League, Queniborough were another team to battle the storms and came through to extend their lead.

Goals from Jake Inskip, Connor Packwood and Gav Williamson earned the hosts a 3-1 win.

With Label Apeel out of action, Queniborough went four points clear in Division One, but having played two games more than their closest rivals.