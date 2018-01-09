League and cup football on hold as winter strikes again

The wet weather decimated much of the senior football programme over the weekend as waterlogged pitches scuppered the resumption of many of our leagues.

Our step six sides, Melton Town and Holwell Sports, saw their matches wiped out, including Town’s home match with high-flying Rushden and Higham in the United Counties League.

On Saturday, Town are due to be on home turf again as they begin a run of four successive home matches against in-form Lutterworth Town.

Lutterworth have won eight of their last nine matches, but Melton can look back on a 4-1 away win in the county cup in November. Kick-off is 3pm.

Holwell faced a six-pointer in their battle against the drop in the East Midlands Counties League at fellow strugglers Graham St Prims, but the match has now been rearranged for Wednesday, March 3.

They were due to travel to Holbrook Sports last night for their twice-postponed League Cup second round tie, ahead of Saturday’s home league match with sixth-placed Blaby and Whetstone Athletic (kick-off 3pm).

There was also anti-climax for Asfordby FC and Wymeswold who were all set to battle for a semi-final spot in the County Intermediate Cup on Saturday.

The quarter-final ties have been moved forward seven days to this Saturday when Asfordby host North Kilworth and Wymeswold entertain Glenfield. Kick-off is 1pm.

Wymeswold Reserves’ Saturday Vase quarter-final was played, but the North Leicestershire League side were beaten 2-0.

Other games to survive the winter gloom saw Bottesford boost their promotion hopes in North Leicestershire League Division One with a narrow win.

Tom Richardson got the only goal at rivals Shepshed Amateurs.

But in Division Three, Bottesford’s reserves side suffered a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to third-bottom Measham Welfare Reserves.

Asfordby Development maintained their unbeaten record with an impressive victory at fifth-placed Quorn Rangers.

Quorn started the day above their visitors in the Division Three table, but doubles from Ricky De’ath and Leon Watson, together with solo strikes from Charlie Richards and Duncan Simpson, gave Asfordby a 6-0 win.

It moved the second string up to third, four points adrift of leaders Wymeswold Reserves, and they will climb into second if they can secure victory at promotion rivals Loughborough FC A on Saturday. Kick-off is 2pm.