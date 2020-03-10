Late winner extends Asfordby FC Development tough run

Asfordby FC Development finally got back to action at Hoby Road on Saturday, but their difficult run continued with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Belton Villa.

The defeat - their third in a winless run of five matches – pushed them down to fifth in the Premiership, with fourth-placed Mountsorrel Amateurs the next visitors to Hoby Road on Saturday (ko 2pm).

Tom Atherley tries his luck in the second half EMN-201003-170121002

Belton grabbed an early lead when Ricky Cox’s clearance deflected to the feet of an attacker who finished well.

Asfordby began pressing more in midfield and Luke Howitt was unlucky to see his long-range effort clear the bar after spotting the keeper off his line.

The hosts equalised when Tom Atherley and Tom Hulett combined well down the left, and Atherley’s dangerous ball across the face of goal teed up Adam Lauchlan to finish.

Howitt then capitalised on a short backpass to fire Asfordby ahead.

Lauchlan heads for goal, but the keeper was well positioned EMN-201003-170141002

Jamie Felstead went close to a third with a half-chance, flicking the ball into the goalkeeper’s hands from Atherley’s cross.

Belton started the second half with plenty of possession, while Asfordby looked to hit on the counter and almost doubled their lead.

Duncan Simpson flicked on Howitt’s free-kick to the back post where Lauchlan headed straight at the keeper.

But it was the hosts who struck next after good work down the left led to a cross which was poked in by the onrushing striker.

Hill looked to be through on goal from a ball over the top, but the defender covered well to make the tackle on the edge of the box.

Belton saw an effort cleared off the line after their forward rounded keeper Lewis Barrett, and Atherley forced another save in an action-packed spell when Martin Wesson’s cross was flicked on by Rhys Hill.

Belton pushed on in numbers and got the winner when a good ball was put into the box for the Belton attacker to knock into the bottom corner.

Substitute Ant Bowdery’s header went close to levelling, but the match ended in defeat.