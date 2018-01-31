Late fightback sends Priory Belvoir Academy into national semi-finals

Priory Belvoir Academy footballers are just one win from a national final after a fightback win in Doncaster on Tuesday.

The Year 11 side trailed 1-0 at half-time of their ESFA Small Schools National Cup quarter-final to hosts Armthorpe Academy, and then conceded a second in the second half.

But Priory Belvoir showed incredible character and with 20 minutes left turned the game on its head.

Ben Cullen won the ball in midfield and played a delightful through ball for Matty Cox who rounded the keeper and put it into an empty net.

Cullen then got on the end of a fantastic Trenam cross to claim an equaliser.

And with three minutes left, and the game finely balanced, Cox chased a lost cause, blocking the goalkeeper’s clearance and rolling the ball into an empty net to seal a dramatic 3-2 win.

While they await the semi-final draw, the team next have a County Cup final to savour next Tuesday at Harborough Town wen they take on Groby Community College.

Last Friday they beat a strong Wigston Academy side 2-1 after extra time in the last four.

Priory Belvoir were the better side throughout with the back three of Greet, Charlesworth and Butler limiting Wigston to very few chances, while the midfield trio of Cullen, Trenam and Beeston were outstanding.

The Bottesford school went ahead after half-time when Trenam’s fantastic cross was met at the back post by Cox who nodded in.

Priory Belvoir had chances to put the game to bed, with Smith a constant threat down the left, but Wigston scored a goal out of nothing when they tapped in a rebound as Belvoir momentarily switched off.

But in extra time they got a deserved winner when Cox cut in from the left and drove at the defence before drilling an unstoppable long-range shot into the top corner.