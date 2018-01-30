Last-gasp Melton Town secure Blackstones draw

Melton Town kept the momentum going as a last-gasp Joe Williams equaliser earned a point against in-form Blackstones at Digital Deadline Park on Saturday.

Town went into their game against their top-six opponents full of confidence after putting five past Lutterworth last time out.

Both teams initially struggled with their footing as the pre-match rain continued to fall, and both rode their luck as the game evolved into an end-to-end contest.

But neither could break the deadlock in a goalless first half.

With the Stamford team now playing down the slope with the wind at their backs, Town had to absorb more pressure after the break.

Lee Clarke had a good opportunity for the visitors, but hit his lob too firmly, and with the assistance of the wind, the ball sailed over the bar.

The wind then had a hand in the opening goal which arrived in the 63rd minute.

Ben Porter, on the right wing, sent in a left-footed cross towards the far post which was caught by a gust and looped over the keeper and in under the bar.

Stones failed to capitalise on a period of sustained pressure, and roared on by a noisy home support, Town put the Stones defence under the cosh.

The home team flooded forwards in search of an equaliser, and in the second minute of stoppage-time their determination and endeavour were finally rewarded.

A throw-in found the head of substitute Williams, unmarked, who nodded the ball into the bottom right corner to secure a share of the spoils.

Town remain 14th and now face successive home games against sides beneath them in the table, starting with Saturday’s visit of Long Buckby.

The Northamptonshire side sit 17th with no wins in their last eight matches, but four of their five league wins this season have come on their travels.

Kick-off is 3pm.

Town: A. Middleton, C. Sheridan, J. Hollis, B. Lapworth, G. Coser, C. Hibbitt, J. Baker, Mike Hendey, J. Clark, Z. Ginvert, G. Vernon. Subs: J. Cooper, W. Lee, J. Williams.