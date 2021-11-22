Last-gasp leveller for Melton Town as they stretch unbeaten run to six in game of two halves

Tyreace Palmer was on target for Melton.

The 14th and final match of their Grand Tour saw Melton Town visiting Derbyshire side Heanor Town - looking to extend their unbeaten run to six, writes Sam Ellis.

A large and noisy crowd watched both teams spend the first 20 minutes locked in a midfield battle with the only chance coming from a Heanor long ball which was miscontrolled by Harrison but Jamie Sleigh skyed his shot from three yards out.

On 22 minutes the game came alive when a Manship corner found Zak Munton unmarked in the six yard box.

His first header struck the crossbar but he followed it up with a nod into an empty net.

Four minutes later and a Tom Manship free kick out wide found Sam Wilson unmarked at the far post and he returned a header back across the goal into the far corner to double Melton's lead.

Melton's first half dominance was rewarded right on half time when Owen Storey beat Joe Nice on the byline and floated in a cross which found Tyreace Palmer unmarked at the far post.

He sent a controlled header into the far corner to send Melton 3-0 up at the break.

The hosts must have had the manager's hairdrier treatment at half time because they started the second half pressing from the off.

It took just 11 minutes for Heanor to level the game.

The first goal came from a Daley freekick which found Thornberry at the back post to head into an open net.

Then their next attack saw a Daley shot thump the foot of the post only for Hilton to pounce onto the rebound and side foot it into the goal.

The comeback was complete when a floated freekick found Dickinson unmarked six yards out and he coolly slotted into the net.

A defensive change by Melton saw the game settle down with the visitors starting to dominate possession again.

Heanor thought they had bagged a surprising winner with six minutes to go when a counter attack saw a quick ball out wide and Feurtado checked inside Gilchrist and slotted his shot low past Harrison.

Melton went on the offensive for the final few minutes in search of an equaliser and as the game went into injury time Ryan Robbins drove into the area and fired in a powerful low cross which was turned in by Tom Harris at the near post.

This was a typical game of two halves and both teams fought hard throughout the match.

Melton will feel that it was two points dropped having been 3-0 up but for the second match in a row they grabbed an equaliser in the last minute, so can take heart that they don’t give up.