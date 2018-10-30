In-form Asfordby FC Poachers put seven past Birstall

Have your say

Asfordby FC Poachers U14s continued their winning ways with a seven-goal show against Birstall on Sunday morning.

Again they started strongly as Hill combined well with Carlisle and scored with his first shot on goal inside two minutes.

The defence of Brown, Swann, Atton and Taft were kept busy as Birstall responded, while Cook made some good saves.

But Asfordby doubled their lead when Hill found Mee’s run and he teed up Carlisle to calmly make it 2-0.

Poachers kept the pressure up, giving Rowe several chances, but the keeper was in great form.

Birstall continued to attack, but Taft intercepted the ball and hoofed it up to Carlisle whose sweet finish made it 3-0.

Fox, Eldred and West came on for Hill, Rowe and Simpson who had to adjust quickly to the fast pace of an end-to-end game.

Birstall pushed hard approaching half-time but Cook stood tall to smother a chance.

Dolby and Simpson replaced Carlisle and Brown at the break and Poachers came out strongly.

Dolby’s strike from Hill’s early corner was saved, but from the resulting goalmouth scramble, Smith was strongest to hammer the ball in.

Poachers added some fresh legs with Orridge, Rowe, and Carlisle replacing Mee, Smith and Swann.

Asfordby came under attack and conceded two quick goals, but the three-goal cushion was restored when Eldred released Carlisle down the wing to beat two defenders and coolly fired in to complete his first Poachers hat-trick.

Back in control, Taft’s outstanding free-kick found the top corner, after Hill’s run down the wing was upended, for 6-2.

Fox was battling hard in midfield and saw several attempts head just wide, and Rowe got closer with every shot as the Poachers upped the pressure.

Birstall hit them with a goal on the counter, but from the restart, Fox found Carlisle down the wing who cut into the box and was sent crashing down by a mistimed tackle.

Rowe calmly placed the penalty into the top corner to complete the scoring at 7-3.

Poachers hope to take their league form into the county cup this weekend when they entertain Harborough Town.