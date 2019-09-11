Improving Holwell Sports secure back-to-back league wins

New faces made an instant impression as Holwell Sports made it back-to-back United Counties League wins on Saturday.

Having beaten Bourne a fortnight earlier, Holwell added new signing Aidan Black to the line-up at Lutterworth Athletic, joining Aaron who made his debut in the FA Vase defeat to Heanor.

The visitors made the early running and went ahead midway through the first half when Leighton Nicolson curled a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Neil Miller’s side doubled their lead after 32 minutes when Aidan Black made the perfect start to his Holwell career, powering home the second having already forced a couple of saves from the home keeper.

With a two-goal cushion, Holwell took their foot off the gas a little and sloppy play in the final 10 minutes of the half allowed Lutterworth to build some momentum.

The hosts continued to cause a few problems in a tricky second half for Holwell, but importantly, Ben Challis secured a first clean sheet of the season as Sports took home the points.

The win lifted Holwell to 15th with six points from their opening five matches and they sit within three points of the top five.

Holwell are without a fixture on Saturday with their scheduled opponents in FA Vase action, and return on Saturday, September 21 with a trip to Bugbrooke St Michael.